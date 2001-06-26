Avitar forecasting major revenue jump

Avitar of the USA has issued a statement saying that it expects revenuesfor the third quarter ending June 30, 2001, to increase approximately 50% to $1.8 million over the total recorded in the second quarter. Peter Phildius, the firm's chief executive, attributed the increase to the strong acceptance in the $1.5 billion marketplace of Avitar's ORALscreen rapid drug test, as well as its HAIRscreen laboratory-based hair test for detecting long-term drug abuse.

"The marketplace is now clearly beginning to accept our one-of-a-kind technology as the standard in the marketplace for cost-effective, efficient drug testing,'' he said, adding that "we will continue with our strategy of new product introductions and strategic alliances to meet increased demand.''