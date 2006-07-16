Avogadro moves into US drug R&D

A small French pharmaceutical R&D group Avogadro, based near Toulouse, is to establish a commercial subsidiary in Boston, Massachusetts, in order to be closer to the USA major drugmakers. The company achieves 40% of its sales through exports, which rose 20% last year to 6.0 million euros ($7.7 million).
Andre Weil, Avogadro's president, said the firm wanted to increase its US and Canadian clientele because these two countries produced 70% of the world's therapeutic molecules. R&D would remain in France but marketing of the operation would focus on Boston. Avogadro has benefited in the last few years from the tendency of drug majors to outsource R&D.
"Big pharma" sub-contract work accounted for 30% of activity, Mr Weil said, and is expected to reach around 50% within a few years. The pharmaceutical R&D market has already reached $15.0 billion in the USA and 8.0 billion euros in Europe, he noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze