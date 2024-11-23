AVRt And ICN In Alkaloida Talks

- Hungary's State Privatization Company, the AVRt, is conducting talkswith ICN Pharmaceuticals of the USA regarding the amendment of its privatization contract for Alkaloida, reports MTI Econews. ICN acquired a 50.2% stake in Alkaloida in 1995. The issue at stake is said to be the clean-up of 20 hectares of land adjacent to Alkaloida's factory. It is understood that an amendment is necessary to the privatization contract to allow Alkaloida to sell the land for a token price to the local council, which will then guarantee that the clean-up is carried out.
