Axis-Shield and DPC sign RA diagnostic accord

Dundee, Scotland-based in vitro diagnostics firm Axis-Shield has signed an agreement with the USA's Diagnostic Products Corp to incorporate a test for anti-CCP for the early detection of rheumatoid arthritis on the Immulet family of analyzers.
According to the firm, the anti-CCP assay is regarded by many experts as the most significant recent development in early disease diagnosis and potential improved management of this widespread and debilitating condition, affecting over 2 million people in the USA alone. Svein Lien, Axis-Shield's chief executive, commented: "we have already licensed homocysteine to DPC for Immulite platforms and we look forward to furthering our collaboration with this successful and respected organization, which is a major player in the immunoassay marketplace."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze