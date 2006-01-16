Axis-Shield and DPC sign RA diagnostic accord

Dundee, Scotland-based in vitro diagnostics firm Axis-Shield has signed an agreement with the USA's Diagnostic Products Corp to incorporate a test for anti-CCP for the early detection of rheumatoid arthritis on the Immulet family of analyzers.

According to the firm, the anti-CCP assay is regarded by many experts as the most significant recent development in early disease diagnosis and potential improved management of this widespread and debilitating condition, affecting over 2 million people in the USA alone. Svein Lien, Axis-Shield's chief executive, commented: "we have already licensed homocysteine to DPC for Immulite platforms and we look forward to furthering our collaboration with this successful and respected organization, which is a major player in the immunoassay marketplace."