Axonyx AD drug shows promise in Phase II

Axonyx has reported positive results in a Phase II trial of phenserine,its lead acetylcholinesterase inhibitor for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The drug was safe and well-tolerated, according to the firm, and it also achieved statistically-significant benefits compared to placebo on two predefined cognition endpoints. Axonyx said the data suggest phenserine is at least as well-tolerated as currently-marketed Ach inhibitors, with some promising indications of efficacy, so it intends to press on with a Phase III trials program.