B&L Joins Legal Wrangle Over Minoxidil

P&U Loses Wrangle Over OTC Minoxidil Pharmacia & Upjohn was denied a court order that would have blocked the sale of generic versions of over-the-counter Rogaine (minoxidil), its hair-growth product. The company was asking for a three-year extension of its exclusive marketing of OTC Rogaine; the extension would have overturned a US Food and Drug Administration ruling allowing generic minoxidil to be sold immediately.
Three companies are now cleared to sell Rogaine in generic form - Lemmon, Alpharma and Bausch & Lomb. Alpharma's Barre-National division already had $3 million in orders and 200,000 bottles of minoxidil to go and, reportedly, after verbal notification from the FDA, B-N has resumed shipping the product.
Noting the firm's disappointment, a P&U spokesman said legal options will now be explored, but did not give further details. P&U had forecast sales of about $1 billion for OTC Rogaine, but says without the injunction this could drop to $655 million.
