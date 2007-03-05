B-MS and Adnexus to develop adnectins

Bristol-Myers Squibb and fellow USA-based Adnexus Therapeutics have entered into a collaboration that will focus on the development and commercialization of clinical candidates from the latter's pipeline of addressable fibronectin proteins, or adnectins, for oncology indications.
Adnectins belong to a new class of targeted therapeutic proteins, which are similar to human fibronectin, that can be synthesized economically in an Escherichia coli-based system, thereby avoiding some of the problems of traditional antibody production. The companies explained that the project would focus on the creation of a set biologic compounds capable of modulating cancer targets of high clinical impact.
Under the terms of the agreement, Adnexus will employ its PROfusion development platform to identify and deliver adnectin candidates for inclusion in up to six of B-MS' research programs. In return, B-MS has agreed to provide funds of approximately $30.0 million over a three-year period. In addition, Adnexus is entitled to receive regulatory milestone payments of up to $210.0 million per product, as well as royalties based on the sale of those that are successfully commercialized. Further financial terms of the deal were not provided.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze