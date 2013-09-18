Sunday 24 November 2024

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb, often referred to as BMS, is an American pharmaceutical company, headquartered in New York City.

Bristol-Myers Squibb, often referred to as BMS, is an American pharmaceutical company, headquartered in New York City. The company was formed in 1989, following the merger of its predecessors Bristol-Myers and the Squibb Corporation. Squibb was founded in 1858 by Edward Robinson Squibb in Brooklyn, New York, while Bristol-Myers was founded in 1887 by William McLaren Bristol and John Ripley Myers in Clinton, New York.

Bristol-Myers Squibb manufactures prescription pharmaceuticals in several therapeutic areas, including cancer, HIV/AIDS, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hepatitis, rheumatoid arthritis and psychiatric disorders. Its mission is to "discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases."

Its key products are:

  • Abilify (aripiprazole)
  • Atripla (efavirenz/emtricitabine/tenofovir)
  • Avalide (irbesartan-hydrochlorothiazide)
  • Avapro (irbesartan)
  • Baraclude (entecavir)
  • Bydureon (exenatide)
  • Byetta (exenatide)
  • Coumadin (warfarin)
  • Eliquis (apixaban)
  • Erbitux (cetuximab)
  • Farxiga (Dapagliflozin)
  • Ixempra (ixabepilone)
  • Mucomyst (Acetylcysteine)
  • Nulojix (belatacept)
  • Onglyza (saxagliptin)
  • Orencia (abatacept)
  • Plavix (clopidogrel)
  • Reyataz (atazanavir)
  • Sprycel (dasatinib)
  • Sustiva (efavirenz)
  • Taxol (paclitaxel)
  • Yervoy (ipilimumab)

Immuno-oncology drugs elotuzumab and nivolumab are currently in Phase III trials in Bristol-Myers Squibb's pipeline.

Latest Bristol-Myers Squibb News

AbbVie’s costly schizophrenia failure sends BMS the other way
11 November 2024
Trump's Presidency sparks optimism in Indian pharma amid potential challenges for Big Pharma
8 November 2024
Shares soar on BMS’ rosy quarter
31 October 2024
Green shoots of recovery bring biopharma hope
29 October 2024
