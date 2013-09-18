Bristol-Myers Squibb, often referred to as BMS, is an American pharmaceutical company, headquartered in New York City. The company was formed in 1989, following the merger of its predecessors Bristol-Myers and the Squibb Corporation. Squibb was founded in 1858 by Edward Robinson Squibb in Brooklyn, New York, while Bristol-Myers was founded in 1887 by William McLaren Bristol and John Ripley Myers in Clinton, New York.
Bristol-Myers Squibb manufactures prescription pharmaceuticals in several therapeutic areas, including cancer, HIV/AIDS, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hepatitis, rheumatoid arthritis and psychiatric disorders. Its mission is to "discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases."
Its key products are:
Immuno-oncology drugs elotuzumab and nivolumab are currently in Phase III trials in Bristol-Myers Squibb's pipeline.
