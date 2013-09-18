Bristol-Myers Squibb, often referred to as BMS, is an American pharmaceutical company, headquartered in New York City.

Bristol-Myers Squibb, often referred to as BMS, is an American pharmaceutical company, headquartered in New York City. The company was formed in 1989, following the merger of its predecessors Bristol-Myers and the Squibb Corporation. Squibb was founded in 1858 by Edward Robinson Squibb in Brooklyn, New York, while Bristol-Myers was founded in 1887 by William McLaren Bristol and John Ripley Myers in Clinton, New York.

Bristol-Myers Squibb manufactures prescription pharmaceuticals in several therapeutic areas, including cancer, HIV/AIDS, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hepatitis, rheumatoid arthritis and psychiatric disorders. Its mission is to "discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases."

Its key products are:

Abilify (aripiprazole)

Atripla (efavirenz/emtricitabine/tenofovir)

Avalide (irbesartan-hydrochlorothiazide)

Avapro (irbesartan)

Baraclude (entecavir)

Bydureon (exenatide)

Byetta (exenatide)

Coumadin (warfarin)

Eliquis (apixaban)

Erbitux (cetuximab)

Farxiga (Dapagliflozin)

Ixempra (ixabepilone)

Mucomyst (Acetylcysteine)

Nulojix (belatacept)

Onglyza (saxagliptin)

Orencia (abatacept)

Plavix (clopidogrel)

Reyataz (atazanavir)

Sprycel (dasatinib)

Sustiva (efavirenz)

Taxol (paclitaxel)

Yervoy (ipilimumab)

Immuno-oncology drugs elotuzumab and nivolumab are currently in Phase III trials in Bristol-Myers Squibb's pipeline.