Friday 22 November 2024

B-MS returns rights to cancer vaccines

23 May 2001

Progenics Pharmaceuticals is taking over full responsibility for its GMKand MGV cancer vaccine programs both of which had previously been licensed to Bristol-Myers Squibbs under an agreement signed four years ago. Under the terms of the terminated deal, Progenics receives a final payment of $15.5 million and all rights to the products. Progenics president, Ronald Prentki, said: "our collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb has been productive, allowing us to advance GMK into two pivotal Phase III trials."

Progenics has announced its intention to press on with the development of the vaccines, and has just initiated the largest-ever Phase III study of GMK, which is composed of the ganglioside antigen GM2 combined with an immunogenic carrier protein (KLH) and adjuvant (QS-21), for preventing relapse in patients with recurrent malignant melanoma. Individuals who have undergone surgery for melanoma will receive either 14 doses of GMK over a three-year period, or close monitoring without treatment, followed by approximately two years of follow up.

Progenics is also continuing to monitor patients from an ongoing Phase III clinical trial which is comparing GMK to high-dose alpha interferon therapy in melanoma patients with more extensive disease who are at high risk of relapse. This trial was hit last year after oncologists pulled out of the protocol after conducting an unplanned early analysis which indicated that the relapse-free and overall survival rates of GMK-treated patients were lower than those for patients who received alpha interferon (Marketletter June 5, 2000), although the company contested this view on the basis that the follow-up period was too short. Meanwhile, the MGV product remains in earlier development with potential utility in a range of cancers.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze