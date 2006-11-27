Friday 22 November 2024

B-MS' Sprycel approved for resistant CML

27 November 2006

USA-based pharmaceutical firm Bristol-Myers Squibb says that the European Commission has approved Sprycel (dasatinib; formerly known as BMS-354825) for the treatment of adults with chronic, accelerated or blast phase chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) who have demonstrated resistance or intolerance to prior therapy. The firm explained that the agent is able to inhibit a wider range of mutation subtypes of the Bcr-Abl protein, which is over-expressed in CML, than the current standard therapy, imatinib mesylate.

The company said that the decision expands on the agent's approved indications, which includes its use in the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia, as well as in lymphoid blast CML with resistance or intolerance to therapy.

The European Medicines Agency's (EMEA) approval decision is based on data from five Phase II multicenter studies of the drug in CML and Ph+ ALL patients who were resistant or intolerant to imatinib mesylate. The results indicated that the agent demonstrated significant hematological and cytogenetic efficacy, and had brought about durable responses in those treated.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze