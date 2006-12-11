Bahrain to have health regulatory authority

The Middle East state of Bahrain is to have a new authority that will investigate medical errors and award licenses to private hospitals in Bahrain. The National Authority for the Regulation of Health Professions and Services is expected to be set up in the new year, according to a report in the Gulf Daily News.
It will operate along the lines of medical councils that already exist in developed countries, the Ministry of Health's director of public relations, Adel Ali Abdulla, told the newspaper. He said it would be a semi-independent authority that will work under the supervision of the Health Minister.
A 23-member committee has now been established to draw up its rules and regulations. Chaired by the head of the Ministry's Office of Licensure and Regulation, Tawfeeq Naseeb, it will look into all aspects of the proposed authority before it is submitted to Health Minister Nada Haffadh for approval.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze