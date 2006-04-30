Bar code versus RFID as FDA deadline passes

As the two-year deadline by the US Food and Drug Admin-istration passes for bar coding drugs, the debate has moved on to the economics and uses of radio frequency identifi-cation (RFID). The original FDA regulation, dating from 2004, was introduced after a report by the Washington DC-headquartered Institute of Medicine found that mis-labeling drugs results in more than 7,000 deaths in the USA annually.
Bar codes are now required on the outside of containers and individual blister-wrapped cells. The idea is that health care professionals, especially in hospitals and clinics, will be issued with bar code scanning equipment, which would help reduce errors, as well as assist in stock-checking. A wire-less bar coding equipment manufacturer in the USA, specializing in health care applications reports that the arrival of the bar coding deadline has not yet resulted in a large take-up of the technology by hospitals. Timothy Kubiak, sales manager at Westcon Group told Government Health IT magazine: "we have not seen the bar code issue to be a huge driver in health care yet." Ken Kleinberg, senior director of global health care at Symbol Technolo-gies, estimates that no more than 10% of hospitals in the USA have implemented wire-less bar code readers, how-ever he sees evidence of a momentum building up. Mr Kleinberg said: "I think we'll see the market effectively begin to double this year."
Avoiding errors saves $5,000-$6,000 per case
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze