Barr challenges Otsuka's Abilify patent

USA-based Barr Pharmaceuticals says that its subsidiary, Barr Laboratories, has initiated a challenge to a patent held by Japanese drugmaker Otsuka Pharmaceutical, in connection with the latter's atypical antipsychotic Abilify (aripiprazole).
Barr said that an Abbreviated New Drug Application containing a paragraph IV certification for a generic version of Abilify was deemed acceptable for filing by the Food and Drug Administration on November 15 last year. The firm added that it has informed Otsuka, and believes that several other companies have also filed patent challenges.
In response, the Japanese firm said that it has filed a suit with the US District Court of New Jersey to prevent Barr's commercialization of its generic product.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze