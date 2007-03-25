Barr challenges Otsuka's Abilify patent

USA-based Barr Pharmaceuticals says that its subsidiary, Barr Laboratories, has initiated a challenge to a patent held by Japanese drugmaker Otsuka Pharmaceutical, in connection with the latter's atypical antipsychotic Abilify (aripiprazole).

Barr said that an Abbreviated New Drug Application containing a paragraph IV certification for a generic version of Abilify was deemed acceptable for filing by the Food and Drug Administration on November 15 last year. The firm added that it has informed Otsuka, and believes that several other companies have also filed patent challenges.

In response, the Japanese firm said that it has filed a suit with the US District Court of New Jersey to prevent Barr's commercialization of its generic product.