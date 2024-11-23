Barr Labs Purchases Production Plant

US company Barr Laboratories has agreed to acquire a 65,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Virginia for the sum of $2.3 million, which it will use to manufacture pharmaceutical products.
Over the current year, the firm expects to invest over $5 million in construction to retrofit the facility for the manufacture of generics. It will also invest around $4.3 million to purchase and install equipment. Around $2.4 million will be spent to outfit laboratory and support facilities. Barr estimates that the facility will come on-line in 1997 and could ultimately employ as many as 120 people from the local area.
"Barr's management has spent the last year exploring our long-term manufacturing capacity needs," commented Bruce Downey, chairman, president, and chief executive of Barr. He added: "depending on new product development and approvals, we anticipate that the company could need to nearly triple current capacity within the next 2-3 years."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze