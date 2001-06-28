Barr Labs to acquire Duramed, creating firm with $700 million in revenues

Barr Laboratories has signed a definitive agreement to acquire DuramedPharmaceuticals in a deal that is being valued by observers at around $590 million. When completed, the companies said, the merger will create a firm with revenues of $700 million. Barr said that the transaction is expected to be neutral to earnings in fiscal 2002 and accretive thereafter. Barr's fiscal year ends on June 30.
Barr said that the new entity will offer a complete line of oral contraceptive products and a strong pipeline of generic and proprietary oncology and female health care treatments. The firm added that it will also have "a well-financed R&D capability and significant expertise in legal, regulatory and government affairs activities." Bruce Downey, Barr's chief executive, added that his company is inheriting a strong sales force which has been instrumental in successfully marketing Cenestin (conjugated estrogens) and will provide a platform for the launch of Barr's proprietary female health care products.
Mr Downey's counterpart at Duramed, Thomas Arington, said "the potential upside of this combined entity is in the best interest of, and of excellent value for, Duramed shareholders." He added that, as one of the few companies with the intellectual property to develop and manufacture a complete line of sophisticated hormone products, "Duramed is an important resource to Barr and should position the combined company for future revenue and earnings growth."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze