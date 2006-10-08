Barr looks set to complete Pliva acquisition

The Croatian government has said that it is going to sell its 17% stake in Pliva to Barr Pharmaceuticals, which makes it likely that the US drugmaker, which offered 820 kuna ($142) per share, will finally complete the purchase. Last month, Icelandic generic drugs firm Actavis pulled out of the bidding war over the Croatian Pliva group, saying that it will not increase its 795 kunas per share bid (Marketletter September 25). Bruce Downey, Barr's chief executive, has consistently said that his firm is committed to completing the acquisition, which would make it the third-largest generic drugmaker worldwide.
