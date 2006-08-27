Barr resubmits troubled Plan B to US regulator

The USA's Barr Pharmaceuticals has resubmitted an application to the US Food and Drug Administration for approval of its oral emergency contraceptive Plan B (levonorgestrel), after the agency asked the firm to limit its request for the over-the-counter sale of the drug to women aged 18 or above (Marketletter August 7).
The so-called "morning after pill" has drawn much controversy in the USA with anti-abortion groups labeling it an "abortion pill." Two Democratic Party Senators, Hillary Clinton and Patty Murray, have placed a "hold" on Andrew von Eschenbach's confirmation as FDA Commissioner until the agency either approves OTC Plan B, or publishes its scientific reasons for rejecting it (Marketletters passim).
