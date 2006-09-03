Barr's Plan B approved for over 18 OTC sale by FDA after three-year battle

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted over-the-counter marketing permission for New Jersey-based drugmaker Barr Pharmaceuticals' Plan B (levonorgestrel) emergency contraceptive, for women 18 years and older. Under 18 year-olds will continue to require a prescription for the drug.

The decision comes after three years of controversy and has involved delays to the nomination of Acting FDA Commissioner Andrew von Eschenbach to his position on a permanent basis (Marketletters passim). Plan B works by preventing pregnancy when taken within 72 hours of sexual intercourse, which makes it an "abortion pill" in the eyes of opponents of the drug.

Application "raised novel issues"