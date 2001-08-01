Barr set to launch generic Prozac in USA?

Barr Laboratories has announced plans to start selling a generic versionof Eli Lilly's antidepressant Prozac (fluoxetine) 20mg capsules by August 3, after this issue of the Marketletter went to press. The move follows a ruling by a US District Court judge on July 27, which found that Lilly's disputed patent on the drug ('2003) was invalid and lifted an injunction preventing Barr from marketing its generic. Another Prozac patent expires at midnight on August 2. Lilly said that it will continue to defend the '2003 patent's validity and aims to lodge an appeal with the US Supreme Court.