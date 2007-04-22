BASF and Gene Bridges collaborate

Heidelberg, Germany-based Gene Bridges GmbH has signed a collaboration agreement with German chemical giant BASF to use the former's Red/ET recombination technology alongside BASF's expertise in biotechnology, process development and product application.
Under the terms of the deal, Gene Bridges will provide bio-molecular engineering for strain optimization and, in return, BASF will be responsible for subsequent screening and product and process development. The new accord is a significant expansion of previous service projects successfully carried out by Gene Bridges for BASF.
