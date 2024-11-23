BASF/Knoll Considering More Investment In India

Juergen Strube, chairman of BASF, which is the parent company of theGerman pharmaceuticals firm Knoll, has indicated that BASF is considering increasing its investments in its Indian drugs subsidiary, Knoll India. Dr Strube said Knoll is "open to the idea of acquisitions worldwide," but that the Indian project would depend on "price and timing."
Overall, BASF is to invest around 1 billion Deutschemarks ($639.5 million) in India over the next four years. The Indian investment is part of an 11 billion mark ($7 billion) investment in Asia as a whole. The firm's main future investment in India will be at Magalore, where it intends to expand manufacturing facilities. Knoll also has a plant in Goa.
Knoll's most recent Asian investment in the pharmaceuticals sector, was the acquisition of a majority stake (51%) last year in Japanese drugmaker Hokuriku Seiyaku (Marketletters passim). This purchase was intended to provide Knoll with a 1% market share in Japan (the level for which Knoll is aiming in other major pharmaceutical markets), although initially the share was said to be more like the 0.3% level, but with every prospect of building this up.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze