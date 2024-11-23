BASF/Knoll Faces Lawsuit In USA Over Synthroid

Alawsuit has been submitted on behalf of 8 million patients in the USAwho use Synthroid (levothyroxine), a treatment for hypothyroidism, against BASF and its US subsidiary Knoll Pharmaceutical. BASF gained the product in 1995 through its acquisition of the pharmaceutical business of the UK company Boots.
It is alleged that Boots, and then BASF and Knoll, concealed a study conducted nine years ago that concluded that Synthroid and another brand-name levothyroxine product were bioequivalent to two generic products (Marketletter April 28). BASF and Knoll finally agreed to the publication of the study in November last year.
Linda Mayer, Knoll's spokesperson in the USA, told the Marketletter that the company will defend itself vigorously, and that the charges are completely unfounded.
