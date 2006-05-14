BASF's new process produces 99.5% pure Huenig's base

German chemical company BASF says that a modification to the manufacturing process it uses to formulate the chemical intermediate N-ethyldiisoproylamine (EDIPA), has increased its purity of the product to 99.5%.

The compound, which is also known as Huenig's base, is used in the pharmaceutical industry as a proton scavenger necessary for the formulation of various active pharmaceutical ingredients, is favored because it will not react with the product being synthesized.

BASF, the world's largest chemicals manufacturer, said that the new process also uses starting materials which are more environmetally benign than those used previously, adding that it is therefore more sustainable than alternative production methods, while creating significantly lower levels of waste material.