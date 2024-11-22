BASF TO DROP TNF DEVELOPMENT?

The German chemicals and drugs major, BASF AG, and its pharmaceutical subsidiary Knoll AG, are reportedly considering the future of continuing their work in the recombinant tumor necrosis factor area.
Clinical trials with recombinant TNF, which has been developed as a potential cancer therapeutic, have not achieved the expected success, according to Erich Schlick, head of research at Knoll. He said a final decision over whether the group will abandon TNF work will be made in the second half of the year.
It remains open as to whether the TNF production plant at Ludwigshafen will be put into operation. The plant was approved in 1991 despite intense opposition. Meanwhile, BASF has confirmed that its general genetic engineering research in both Ludwigshafen and Boston, USA, will continue.
