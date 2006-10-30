Bavarian Nordic begins trials of HIV vaccine

Denmark's Bavarian Nordic AS says that it has initiated a Phase I and Phase I/II trial of MVA-BN, its developmental polytope vaccine against HIV. The studies, which are designed to evaluate the product's safety and immunogenicity, are expected to produce results in the second half of 2007.

The vaccine comprises specific small regions of viral proteins that have been shown to elicit a strong T-cell mediated immune response in people infected with HIV. The firm added that it is preparing to file an Investigational New Drug application with the US Food and Drug Administration, with the aim of conducting two National Institutes of Health-funded Phase II trials in the USA early next year.