Bavarian Nordic sets up Washington DC subsid

Denmark's Bavarian Nordic has established a new subsidiary in Washington DC, USA. Its primary business area will be to ensure efficient services to US government authorities and to develop the market for the company's vaccines in the USA and will play a cental role in the registration of its Imvamune smallpox vaccine with the Food and Drug Administration.

Commenting on the move, chief executive Peter Wuff said: "we started more than a year ago a plan to expand our business activities and strengthen Bavarian Nordic's presence in the USA. The establishment of BN ImmunoTherapeutics Inc was the first step. The establishment of Bavarian Nordic Inc is the next step." He went on to note that "the continuing positive results we have seen with MVA-BN in clinical trials as a safe smallpox vaccine have led to an increased interest from both the public and private markets in our HIV and cancer vaccine development programs and in the potential of MVA-BN as a safe vaccine vector."