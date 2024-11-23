Baxter And Inhale In Strategic Alliance

Baxter International and Inhale Therapeutic Systems have entered into a broad strategic alliance to use Inhale's dry powder pulmonary delivery system as a technology platform for developing and launching therapeutic products.

Initial work will begin with four compounds, with Baxter providing Inhale with development, milestone and equity funding totalling up to $80 million. The first four drugs being developed are outside Inhale's traditional peptide and protein focus. The companies jointly will explore adding additional compounds, including peptides, proteins and other types of therapeutic molecules.