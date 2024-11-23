Baxter And Inhale In Strategic Alliance

Baxter International and Inhale Therapeutic Systems have entered into a broad strategic alliance to use Inhale's dry powder pulmonary delivery system as a technology platform for developing and launching therapeutic products.
Initial work will begin with four compounds, with Baxter providing Inhale with development, milestone and equity funding totalling up to $80 million. The first four drugs being developed are outside Inhale's traditional peptide and protein focus. The companies jointly will explore adding additional compounds, including peptides, proteins and other types of therapeutic molecules.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze