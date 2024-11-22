Baxter Buys In Chile

Baxter World Trade Corporation, the principle international operating subsidiary of Baxter International, announced last week that it has agreed to purchase certain net assets of Sueros Forgen Sociedad, a privately-owned intravenous solutions manufacturer and distributor in Santiago, Chile. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal supports Baxter's expansion strategy and BWT said the purchase will give it an immediate leadership position in the private hospital market in Chile for IV solutions. Baxter plans to upgrade Forgen's existing IV solutions plant.