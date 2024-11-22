Baxter Buys In Chile

Baxter World Trade Corporation, the principle international operating subsidiary of Baxter International, announced last week that it has agreed to purchase certain net assets of Sueros Forgen Sociedad, a privately-owned intravenous solutions manufacturer and distributor in Santiago, Chile. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The deal supports Baxter's expansion strategy and BWT said the purchase will give it an immediate leadership position in the private hospital market in Chile for IV solutions. Baxter plans to upgrade Forgen's existing IV solutions plant.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze