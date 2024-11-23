Baxter Deal With ML On Dialysis Solution

Baxter International's European subsidiary has signed an exclusive deal with UK-based ML Laboratories for worldwide rights to commercialize a new dialysis solution, Icodextrin 7.5%, also referred to as polyglucose. The product is said to improve the removal of excess fluids and toxins in patients being treated with peritoneal dialysis.

This new PD solution is expected to be introduced by Baxter in Europe this year. The company hopes to begin clinical trials for the product in the USA and Japan, and potentially other markets, in the next several years.

Icodextrin 7.5% uses a chain of glucose molecules as opposed to traditional single-molecule glucose-based solutions, Baxter explains, adding that in European clinical trials, it has been shown to increase the amount of fluid that is removed from the blood during dialysis.