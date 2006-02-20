Baxter/Halozyme see good data on SubQ plus Hylenex

Baxter Healthcare Corp says that, according to its INFUSE-LR clinical trial, subcutaneous (Sub-Q) infusion (hypodermoclysis) followed with fellow USA-based Halozyme Therapeutics' Hylenex accelerated flow rate four-fold versus Sub-Q infusion with placebo, while causing less edema and was preferred by both investigator (for 92% of subjects) and study subjects (92%).

Hylenex is a liquid injectable formulation that includes recombinant human hyaluronidase (rHuPH20), which is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for use as a spreading agent to increase drug absorption.

In 2004, Baxter became a marketing partner for the product when it signed an agreement with Halozyme, which originated it (Marketletter August 23, 2004).