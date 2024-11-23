Baxter International To Acquire Immuno AG

US company Baxter International is to acquire the Swiss group Immuno International for the sum of $175 million. The deal will be reached through a three-part transaction that will result in Baxter's full ownership of Immuno in three years, subject to approval by antitrust authorities in Europe and in the USA.
The union of the two firms will result in the creation of the world's biggest provider of products and services for blood transfusion medicine, including biopharmaceuticals, with combined sales for 1995 of $1.6 billion, and 8,900 employees globally.
"We are extremely pleased to have entered into this strategic alliance with Immuno," commented Vernon Loucks, chairman and chief executive of Baxter. "This combination is consistent with the overall strategy of Baxter, which is to focus on global expansion and technological innovations. The alliance yields important benefits for both organizations' customers, employees, and shareholders around the world," he added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze