Baxter to invest $70M to expand therapeutics protein capacity

US firm Baxter International says it will invest an additional $70million to further expand and upgrade its bioscience facilities in California and Michigan in the USA, as well as in Italy, Belgium and Austria. It adds that the expansions will provide greater flexibility in manufacturing and will increase production capacity for the firm's plasma-derived therapeutic proteins.

Baxter produces these therapeutic proteins for products to treat hemophilia, immune deficiencies and other blood-related disorders, which include coagulation factors, immune globulins, albumin and wound-management therapies.

This is the latest in a series of investments by Baxter over the past few years to expand production capacity. Since 1995, the company notes that it has spent significantly more than $500 million in expanding and upgrading its bioscience facilities, and plans to invest a similar amount over the coming several years.