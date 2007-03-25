Bayer Schering reports strong data on Levitra at EAU

Bayer Schering Pharma AG, presented new data on its erectile dysfunction drug Levitra (vardenafil) at the 22nd annual meeting of the European Association of Urology, held in Berlin, Germany. The CONFIRMED study demonstrated the non-inferiority of Levitra in comparison to Pfizer's Viagra (sildenafil) for overall preference and nominal statistical superiority on several frequently-used efficacy variables. The results, in a total of 1,057 men who were randomized to either drug, showed that 38.9% of men expressed an overall preference for Levitra over Viagra (34.5%), while 26.6% had no preference. However, this difference was not statistically-significant. Levitra also achieved a better response for men according to the Sexual Encounter Profile questions 2 and 3. A second study, the COUPLES trial, compared patient and partner satisfaction with Levitra, as measured by the Treatment Satisfaction Scale by exploring pooled results of three multi-center, 12-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies of flexible-dose Levitra versus placebo. According to the firm, couples agreed that Levitra provided significantly greater satisfaction vs placebo and that satisfaction is achieved not only by the man, but also by his partner.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze