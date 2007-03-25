Bayer Schering reports strong data on Levitra at EAU

Bayer Schering Pharma AG, presented new data on its erectile dysfunction drug Levitra (vardenafil) at the 22nd annual meeting of the European Association of Urology, held in Berlin, Germany. The CONFIRMED study demonstrated the non-inferiority of Levitra in comparison to Pfizer's Viagra (sildenafil) for overall preference and nominal statistical superiority on several frequently-used efficacy variables. The results, in a total of 1,057 men who were randomized to either drug, showed that 38.9% of men expressed an overall preference for Levitra over Viagra (34.5%), while 26.6% had no preference. However, this difference was not statistically-significant. Levitra also achieved a better response for men according to the Sexual Encounter Profile questions 2 and 3. A second study, the COUPLES trial, compared patient and partner satisfaction with Levitra, as measured by the Treatment Satisfaction Scale by exploring pooled results of three multi-center, 12-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies of flexible-dose Levitra versus placebo. According to the firm, couples agreed that Levitra provided significantly greater satisfaction vs placebo and that satisfaction is achieved not only by the man, but also by his partner.