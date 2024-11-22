Bayer To Strengthen In Fine Chemicals

Bayer's Organic Chemicals Business Group is aiming to become more active in the market for fine chemicals, which is currently valued at some $30 billion a year.

Fine chemicals are the basis for high-quality end-products such as pharmaceuticals, crop protection agents, veterinary products, dyestuffs, pigments, cosmetics and fragrances, flavors and aroma chemicals.

The company says its options are being expanded through the construction of a new multi-purpose plant and the modification of existing plants, and the acquisition of ChemDesign Corp has broadened the Group's production options in the USA. Accompanying its broad range and considerable know-how over fine chemicals, the Group is increasingly offering intermediates tailored specifically to customers' needs, ie custom manufacturing.