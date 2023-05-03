Sunday 24 November 2024

Nanoscope Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases.

The company is developing gene-agnostic, sight restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists.

Nanoscope's lead asset, MCO-010, recently reported topline results from the RESTORE Phase IIb multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial in the US for retinitis pigmentosa. The company has also fully enrolled a Phase II STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients. MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both RP and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.

Nanoscope plans to submit BLA for MCO-010
10 October 2024
Research shows stellar growth for gene therapies in ophthalmology
5 April 2024
Nanoscope presents key data on retinitis pigmentosa candidate
2 May 2023
