Nanoscope Therapeutics

The company is developing gene-agnostic, sight restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists.

Nanoscope's lead asset, MCO-010, recently reported topline results from the RESTORE Phase IIb multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial in the US for retinitis pigmentosa. The company has also fully enrolled a Phase II STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients. MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both RP and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.