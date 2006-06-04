Bayhill initiates Ph II trial of MS drug BHT-3009

Bayhill Therapeutics, a Palo Alto, California, USA-based biotechnology firm, presented findings at the 16th meeting of the European Neurological Society on its lead drug candidate, BHT-3009, a treatment for multiple sclerosis, which the firm believes is the first clinical trial of a DNA plasmid for antigen-specific immunotherapy of any autoimmune disease. According to the firm, the data indicate that BHT-3009 is safe and may suppress immune responses in an antigen-specific manner. Based on this, Bayhill has initiated a 250-patient Phase II trial of the drug in relapsing/remitting MS.
