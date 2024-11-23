BB Dismisses Marimastat Reports

British Biotech has dismissed reports that its anticancer drugmarimastat is unsuitable for chronic treatment. The company's share price has fallen sharply recently on negative comments from brokers following a conference held in London on the product's development.

According to analysts, marimastat may only be suitable for the acute treatment of late-stage cancer patients because its side effects may be cumulative. However, a BB spokeswoman said that there is no evidence of cumulative side effects at this stage. Marimastat is in Phase III clinical trials for late-stage pancreatic and small-cell lung cancer, with other trials to follow.