BDSI's BEMA fentanyl impresses in Ph III trial

USA-based drugmaker BioDelivery Sciences International says that its BEMA fentanyl product has achieved further statistically-significant efficacy results in a Phase III trial assessing it as a breakthrough pain therapy in cancer patients. Specifically, the drug reached the secondary efficacy endpoint of improving summary pain intensity at 15 minutes (SPID 15).
BEMA fentanyl consists of a small, disolvable polymer disc, formulated with the narcotic opioid narcotic fentanyl, that is administered via attachment to the buccal membrane. Earlier this year, the firm announced that the product had met primary efficacy goals, defined as SPID 30. The latest results build upon the existing data, providing further evidence of its utility.
The company said that it plans to submit a New Drug Application requesting approval for the agent to the Food and Drug Administration in the third quarter of the year, and has scheduled a pre-submission meeting for June 28.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze