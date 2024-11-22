Beaufour Ipsen To Acquire Porton Int'l

French pharmaceutical group Beaufour Ipsen has reached an agreement to acquire through Speywood Holding, a new company created specifically for the acquisition, the UK-based biotechnology company Porton International.
Porton made it clear in 1993 that it was seeking a partner, having not met expectations regarding generation of profits and delivery of innovative products. Beaufour Ipsen says that there are strategic advantages to be gained through the acquisition such as: - strengthening the group's sales in specialist markets resulting from the integration of Porton's product portfolio with that of the group; - access to Porton's existing UK and US base, which will improve the combined group's ability to market existing and future products, particularly in the UK and the USA; - access to scientific, R&D and regulatory expertise of Porton; and - an opportunity for the combined group to protect and further develop Porton's business in continental Europe.
Porton is valued at L65.5 million ($106.9 million) or L13.40 per share. Porton senior executives Tony Glover, Alistair Stokes and Zsolt Harsanyi will remain with the business and run it under Speywood. They will also be shareholders in the company.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze