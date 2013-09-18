French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) is a global pharmaceutical company with five compounds for oncology in development.

French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) is a global pharmaceutical company with five compounds for oncology in development, including three in Phase III, as well as two Phase III compounds for neurology and a number of Phase III compounds for muscle spasticity.

The group's marketed product portfolio includes pharmaceutical products marketed globally to specialists working in its targeted therapeutic areas (neurology, endocrinology, urology-oncology), which are its primary areas of development.

The group also markets products in other therapeutic areas in which it boasts longstanding expertise (gastroenterology, cardiovascular and cognitive disorders). To a large extent, these are composed of primary care. Its total sales exceeded 1.2 billion ($1.6 billion) in 2012.

Its development strategy is supported by three franchises: neurology, endocrinology and uro-oncology.

The group says it has an active policy of partnerships. Ipsen's R&D is focused on its differentiated technological platforms, peptides and toxins. In 2012, R&D expenditure totaled close to 250 million, representing more than 20% of group sales.