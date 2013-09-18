Sunday 24 November 2024

French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) is a global pharmaceutical company with five compounds for oncology in development, including three in Phase III, as well as two Phase III compounds for neurology and a number of Phase III compounds for muscle spasticity.

The group's marketed product portfolio includes pharmaceutical products marketed globally to specialists working in its targeted therapeutic areas (neurology, endocrinology, urology-oncology), which are its primary areas of development.

The group also markets products in other therapeutic areas in which it boasts longstanding expertise (gastroenterology, cardiovascular and cognitive disorders). To a large extent, these are composed of primary care. Its total sales exceeded 1.2 billion ($1.6 billion) in 2012.

Its development strategy is supported by three franchises: neurology, endocrinology and uro-oncology.

The group says it has an active policy of partnerships. Ipsen's R&D is focused on its differentiated technological platforms, peptides and toxins. In 2012, R&D expenditure totaled close to 250 million, representing more than 20% of group sales.

Latest Ipsen News

Positive Bylvay data in severe itch and serum bile acid levels
18 November 2024
Positive new data for Ipsen’s Iqirvo
16 November 2024
Ipsen posts strong third quarter results, raises outlook
23 October 2024
NICE recommends Ipsen’s Iqirvo for PBC, a rare liver disease
22 October 2024
More Ipsen news >


