Becton-Dickinson To Launch New Assay

Becton-Dickinson is to launch a new immune-function test for patients who are HIV-positive, called Fast-Immune, based on an early-activation marker code-named CD69. The test will become available for commercial research this month.

The assay is a quick, flow-cytometry-based measurement of T-cell activation levels in HIV-positive individuals. The new test has many advantages, according to the company; it uses whole blood at body temperature and takes only a few hours, compared to two weeks for earlier methods. The results should enable researchers to examine a patient's immune system response to HIV therapies in clinical trials, which can be used in predicting disease outcome.