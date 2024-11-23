Behring Gains US Go-Ahead For AMI Assay

Hoechst subsidiary Behring Diag-nostics has been granted US approval for its cardiac troponin I assay, used for the detection of acute myocardial infarction. The assay is designed to work with Behring's OPUS Plus and OPUS Magnum immunoassay systems. After a myocardial infarction, cardiac troponin I is released into the bloodstream by damaged myocytes.

With this approval, Behring can now offer a complete panel of cardiac marker tests, including myoglobin, CK-MB and total CK. Using the OPUS systems, results from all these tests are available within around 20 minutes.