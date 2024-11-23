Behringwerke And Chiron Form Vaccines JV

Behringwerke, part of the Hoechst group, has signed an agreement with Chiron Corporation under which the latter will purchase 49% of the human vaccines business of Behring-werke for 171.5 million Deutschemarks ($116.1 million). Chiron has an option to purchase the remaining 51% at a later date. Also, Behringwerke has the option to have Chiron acquire the remaining 51% in five years.
After completion of the transaction, the joint venture will also become a distributor in Germany for vaccines from Chiron Biocine, Chiron's vaccines business unit.
During the period of mutual ownership, Chiron and Behringwerke will operate the vaccines business as a joint venture. The agreement also involves potential collaborations between Chiron and Hoechst in certain areas of diagnostics and therapeutics, which will be negotiated separately.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze