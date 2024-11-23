Beiersdorf Acquisition

German medical company Beiersdorf has acquired from Kendall of the USA a plant in Ohio and two medical product (plasters and bandages) brands. The deal is valued at around $150 million.

Beiersdorf says that it expects its medical division sales to expand to around 2 billion Deutschemarks ($1.4 billion) by the year 2000, mainly through the development of new products at an accelerated pace. There are also growth prospects in the dermatology sector, according to the company, and for products to treat problems in blood vessels and in wound care.