Beijing Med-Pharma deal with Taiwan Biotech

USA-based Beijing Med-Pharm says that it has entered an agreement with Taiwan Biotech Co to serve as the exclusive distributor of ritodrine HCl (trade name Anpo), a treatment for preterm labor, in mainland China. Under the terms of the accord, Beijing Med-Pharm will also provide sales and marketing support for the product.
David Gao, chief executive of Beijing Med-Pharm, commented: "Anpo is the recommended treatment for women with threatened preterm labor available in China and is an excellent fit with our growing portfolio of women's health products. With this agreement, we also welcome Taiwan Biotech to the roster of international pharmaceutical companies that have chosen Beijing Med-Pharm as their gateway to mainland China."
Jeorge Ko, chairman of Taiwan Biotech, added: "with their established distribution network and relationships with major hospitals throughout China, we believe Beijing Med-Pharm will be able to rapidly increase the market share and brand awareness of Anpo. Because the success of Anpo will establish the foundation for exploring additional collaborative opportunities in the future, this agreement has strategic importance for both companies."
