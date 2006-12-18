Beijing Med-Pharma in deal with Cephalon

Beijing Med-Pharm Corp has entered into a master services agreement with fellow USA-based biotechnology firm Cephalon, under which it will complete the clinical development and registration process for certain of the latter's products in the People's Republic of China.
The initial focus of the agreement will be Fentora (fentanyl buccal tablet), which received US Food and Drug Administration approval in September 2006, for the management of breakthrough pain in patients with cancer who are already receiving and are tolerant to opioid therapy. The Chinese State Food and Drug Administration (SFDA) usually accepts registration of pharmaceuticals previously approved in the USA on the basis of a single clinical trial conducted in China. Beijing Med-Pharm says it will design and conduct a Chinese registration trial for Fentora, with the application process beginning in 2007.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze