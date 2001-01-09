Beijing's basic medical service program

An estimated 80% of drugs used in hospitals in China's capital, Beijing,will be obtained through a public bidding system introduced under the basic medical service program to be implemented in all medical institutions over the next two years, reports Chinese Medical News.
80% of the region will be covered by community health care centers, says the Beijing Health Bureau, with lists of basic drugs and other treatments drawn up and priced according to government standards. And, under a trial scheme, the pharmacies of several hospitals in Beijing will become retail drug stores.
