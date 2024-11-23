Belgian Austerity Package Hits Drugs

The Belgian government has announced an austerity package worth a totalof 17 billion Belgian francs ($470.5 million), which includes several measures aimed at drug companies.
These are: curbs on the prices of drugs and fees for dispensing medical care, worth 6.8 billion francs, of which 3.3 billion francs will come from reductions in state repayment of medicines; and 2.4 billion francs from the continuation of a 4% tax on drug industry turnover.
The aim is to cut the budget deficit to 2.3% of Gross Domestic Product from 2.8% this year, according to a joint statement by the Belgian budget and finance ministries. The Belgians are among the biggest pill-poppers in the world, said Budget Minister Herman van Rompuy, adding that putting limits on doctors' prescribing behavior will curb consumption. In this case supply creates demand, he said, noting that doctors' prescribing behavior will be monitored from 1998.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze