Belgian scientists link amyloid and AD onset

Researchers from the Antwerp, Belgium-based Flanders Interuniversity Institute for Biotechnology claim to be the first to have shown that the quantity of amyloid protein in brain cells is a major risk factor for Alzheimer's disease.
Amyloid protein has already been known to be the primary component of the senile plaques in the brains of AD patients and the new discovery, demonstrates that the greater the quantity of the protein that is produced, the younger the age of the dementia patient.
Genetic research has previously shown a direct connection between the protein and the development of senile plaques and loss of brain cells. The development of amyloid plaques in the brain tissue of AD patients is a central factor in the search for a therapy for the neurodegenerative condition.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze