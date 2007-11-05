Friday 22 November 2024

Belinostat shows promise in range of cancer indications

5 November 2007

Copenhagen, Denmark-based TopoTarget AS and US firm CuraGen have unveiled data from trials of the co-developed histone deacetylase inhibitor belinostat (PXD101). The results, which were announced at this year's joint meeting of the American Association of Cancer Research, the National Cancer Institute and the European Organization for the Research and Treatment of Cancer in San Francisco, were from a series of studies examining the drug, in combination with a range of chemotherapies, in a variety of cancer indications.

Foremost among the reported trials was CLN-8, which is examining belinostat in combination with both carboplatin and paclitaxel in women with relapsed ovarian cancer. Data currently available suggest that the multi-drug regimen brought about considerable tumor reduction, and allowed eight patients to achieve an objective response. Additionally, two of those treated demonstrated a partial response, with the status of six patients yet to be confirmed by radiological assessment.

CLN-9 assessed oral belinostat in patients with advanced solid tumors in one of two regimens, either as a daily treatment or on days one to 14 of a 21-day cycle. The results showed that around 25% of those enrolled achieved stable disease for greater than or equal to 12 weeks, while no objective responses have yet been observed. The maximum tolerated dose in the daily treatment group was 500mg in the form of two 250mg capsules, while the MTD in the 21-day regimen has yet to be established.

